Toor: Trump policies drive uncertainty in climate action

GREELEY — Trump administration policies on tariffs, renewable energy and electric vehicles are creating uncertainty in the marketplace, potentially slowing adoption of carbon-reduction measures.

That was the message from Will Toor, executive director of the Colorado Energy Office, delivering the keynote address at BizWest’s combined Confluence: Colorado Water Conference and Net Zero Cities event Thursday at the Aims Community College Welcome Center in Greeley.

Toor’s address was titled “Colorado’s Climate Policy Amid a Changing National Landscape.”

Colorado has set ambitious carbon-reduction goals, including reducing greenhouse-gas emissions 50% by 2030 and 100% by 2050. The state also seeks to have 940,000 light-duty EVs on the roads by 2030 and 2.1 million by 2035.

“I think the answer is ‘yes,’” Toor said, when asked whether Colorado could meet its climate goals in the face of changing national policy, “with the caveat that predicting the future is hard, and there is so much uncertainty right now how some of these things will play out.”

Toor noted that technological advances and cost reductions for renewable energy will continue, with wind and solar prices now cheaper than coal and natural gas.

“I think that the sort of fundamental evolutions in technology that we’re seeing, and cost reductions that we’re seeing, will allow the pathway to a clean-energy transition to continue,” Toor said.

Toor expressed cautious optimism that Colorado can achieve its 2030 goals, especially in terms of electricity production.

“I think Colorado is in a relatively good position,” he said. “I think it is highly likely that we will meet those 2030 pollution-reduction goals on the electric side.”

But he cautioned that tariffs implemented by the Trump administration could put a damper on auto sales, including EVs.

“I think that the momentum on electric vehicles in Colorado is large enough that we’re going to continue to move forward on EV adoption,” he said. “Maybe there will be some glitches, depending on what we see in the marketplace in response to the administration’s actions.

“I frankly worry that the impact of tariffs, in particular, may just sort of have really significant negative impacts on all auto sales, and not that it will necessarily disadvantage EVs more than others,” he added.

The prior Trump administration also did not favor investments in renewable-energy projects, prompting state and local governments to pick up the slack in terms of actions to reduce carbon emissions.

“We saw a burst of activity in Colorado and in many other states across the country, and many local governments,” Toor said. “There was actually the largest burst of climate and clean-energy action that we’ve ever seen at the sub-national level. I do expect that we are going to see that again.

“The caveat is that this second Trump administration is very different from the first Trump administration. I would say that there’s far more aggressive action on everything from tariffs to tax credits. So the economic environment that we will be operating in will be very different, I think, than during the first Trump administration.”

Colorado continues to enact robust energy-related legislation, he noted, including House Bill 25-1040, which explicitly added nuclear energy to the state’s definition of clean energy. The state also has adopted new building standards requiring larger buildings to reduce greenhouse-gas emissions by 20% by 2030.

Colorado continues to expand its network of EV charging stations, with more than 5,500 stations operating.

And the Colorado Energy Office offers grants to encourage use of geothermal energy for electricity generation, heating and cooling. Geothermal energy is one area in which Toor sees potential for Colorado to collaborate with the federal government. He noted that Energy Secretary Chris Wright, former CEO of Denver-based Liberty Energy, has been a proponent of geothermal energy in the past.

“So we were certainly hopeful that that’s an arena where there may be able to be some good collaboration between the state and federal government moving forward, to really tap that heat beneath our feet.”

