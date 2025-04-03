“Our water”: Northern Colorado communities must evolve mindset with increased competition

GREELEY — With communities in metropolitan Denver more thirsty than ever for access to water, area experts say Northern Colorado cities and towns must work more collaboratively to protect local assets.

Local leaders ought to adopt an attitude that local sources in Northern Colorado are “our water,” rather than an asset to be sold to cities such as Aurora or Thornton, St. Vrain & Left Hand Water Conservancy executive director Sean Cronin said Thursday during the “Thirsty Neighbors” panel at BizWest’s Confluence Water Summit in Greeley.

Other parts of the state that have lost local control of their water assets provide evidence of “what happens when you don’t have collaboration” and “intergovernmental coordination” in water preservation and local retention efforts, said Lucy Harrington, a senior regulatory specialist and project manager with GEI.

“Do we want our opportunity and our way of life exported along with the water?” Northern Water water strategy specialist Patrick Wells asked rhetorically.

It makes sense that metro Denver communities would look to their neighbors to the north for water because municipalities “are going to develop the water supplies that are closest first,” WestWater Research senior associate Cassidy White said.

Because agricultural activities remain prevalent in Northern Colorado, there are many farmers willing to sell water rights to communities around Denver. But added demand from populous cities in the metro area tends to drive up the price for Northern Colorado towns and cities, potentially limiting local growth.

“The communities in the Denver metro have been growing for decades, and the communities in Northern Colorado want to grow as well,” White said. “How can we make both happen?”

There is an “economic portfolio shift” away from agriculture and towards development if water stays in the community, but economic potential in local communities is lost if the water is moved to another part of the region, Cronin said.

Improving the situation in Northern Colorado “starts with establishing a culture of water preservation and retaining water for local use,” Wells said.

