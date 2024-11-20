CU athletics unveils ‘Peggy100’ apparel line to honor superfan

BOULDER — University of Colorado Athletics has unveiled a special line of clothing and merchandise to commemorate the 100th birthday of Peggy Coppom, the woman the school calls “CU’s biggest fan.”

Coppom joined CU football coach Deion “Coach Prime” Sanders at his Tuesday news conference, in which he announced the apparel line. She was born Nov. 19, 1924 in Walsenburg, has attended Buffaloes’ football games since the 1940s and has had season tickets since 1966, buying them eight years after her late twin sister, Betty Hoover, did. Hoover died in August 2020.

During CU’s 49-24 win over Utah last Saturday, the sellout crowd of Buffs fans at Folsom Field brought Peggy to tears when they serenaded her by singing “Happy Birthday.”

The line of “Peggy 100” clothing and merchandise will include a replica of Coppom’s gold Colorado Buffaloes sweatshirt. The items display a logo featuring Coppom’s likeness as well as a tribute to Hoover. The items are available at the CU Buffs Online Team Shop, the Fanatics team store, Rally House, the CU Bookstore, Boulder Care Packages, BocoLife and area Dick’s Sporting Goods stores. Additional products will be added throughout November.

Steve Hurlbert, CU’s director of athletics strategic communications, told BizWest on Tuesday that “a portion of the proceeds go to Peggy’s family.”

With an 9-2 overall won-loss record including 6-1 in the Big 12 Conference, the Buffs can guarantee themselves a spot in the league’s championship game if they defeat the Kansas Jayhawks at Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City, Missouri, this weekend and the Oklahoma State Cowboys in Boulder on Nov. 29.

During Sanders’ news conference, the coach asked Coppom, “Which bowl do you want to go to?”

She responded, “I’ll take anything they give us.”

Coppom couldn’t stay for Coach Prime’s entire presser, however, Later Tuesday, her church was to throw a birthday party for her at the Boulder Cork restaurant on 30th Street, and then she hoped to head for the CU Events Center to attend the Colorado women’s basketball game against Utah State.

