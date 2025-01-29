Montava developer wins more time to buy parcel

FORT COLLINS — The developer who wants to build the 4,000-home Montava project on 1,000 acres in northeast Fort Collins has been given two more years to purchase a key 844-acre parcel from the Anheuser-Busch Foundation.

According to the Fort Collins Coloradoan, the Fort Collins City Council voted unanimously on Tuesday to give developer HF2M Colorado Inc. two more years to buy the land. It previously had five years to close the sale, and that deadline was coming up in March. The council had set the original deadline in 2020 when it approved the master plan for the project’s planned unit development. The project was delayed by the COVID-19 pandemic.

