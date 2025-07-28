State ranks high for business-travel revenue

DENVER — Business travelers spent more than $7 billion in Colorado in 2024, ranking the state seventh in the nation in terms of economic impact, according to a report from the Global Business Travel Association.

According to The Denver Post, the association, which held a convention last week in Denver, predicts a moderate increase of 6.6% in business travel worldwide this year because of global tensions over tariffs and uncertainty about policies.

