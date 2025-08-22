Greeley council OKs funding mechanism to expand west

GREELEY — Two general-improvement districts within the proposed Cascadia mixed-use project that will not draw from city funds or add debt have been approved by the Greeley City Council.

According to the Greeley Tribune, one district is for residential uses within the Water Valley Co. project, the other is for commercial uses, and neither include the nearby city-owned Catalyst entertainment district. Property owners create general-improvement districts to help fund construction, operation and maintenance of infrastructure such as sewer, water and streets. GIDs are similar to metro districts except that the city council will act as the district’s board.

Supporters in Tuesday’s vote saw creation of the GID as part of Greeley’s inevitable expansion, while the two council opponents said they believed the city was rushing development too far west.

