Economy & Economic Development  August 4, 2025

Carrie Kelly to lead JeffCo EDC

A white version of the BizWest logo, superimposed atop a beautiful photo of Longs Peak and Mount Meeker.
By

Jefferson County Economic Development Corp. has named Carrie Kelly as president and CEO. She will begin her new position in mid-August.

Related Posts

Categories: Economy & Economic Development External Source People on the Move Today's News Jefferson County Economic Development Corp.
Sign up for BizWest Daily Alerts