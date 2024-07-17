Westminster city manager Freitag steps down

Mark Freitag, who had served as Wesminster’s city manager since 2022, has resigned. Courtesy city of Westminster

WESTMINSTER — Mark Freitag, who had served as Wesminster’s city manager since 2022, resigned this week.

“In order to ensure a smooth transition, and with the full support of (Westminster) City Council, deputy city manager Jody Andrews will serve as acting city manager while City Council begins a recruitment process for a permanent city manager,” a city news release said.

No reason was given for Freitag’s resignation.

“Mark is an honorable man. I thank him for his service to our nation and our city, and I wish him the best of luck in his future endeavors,” Westminster mayor Nancy McNally said in the release. “I am confident the strong executive team led by Acting Manager Andrews will ensure residents continue to receive high-quality city services while we begin our recruitment process for a permanent city manager.”

Freitag is the second Boulder Valley-area city manager to resign this month. Last week, Louisville City Council unanimously approved a separation agreement with now ex-city manager Jeff Durbin, who had been under investigation for unspecified personnel issues.