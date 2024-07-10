Louisville City Council accepts city manager resignation

LOUISVILLE — Louisville City Council on Tuesday evening unanimously approved a separation agreement with city manager Jeff Durbin, effectively ending the tenure of the city’s top unelected official after less than three years in the job.

The vote, which included little discussion among city officials, came less than a month after Louisville City Council launched an investigation into Durbin for an unspecified personnel matter.

“There’s not an awful lot that can or should be said right now by any of us,” Louisville mayor Chris Leh said. “… This process is one we’ve taken very, very seriously.”

SPONSORED CONTENT How market participation facilitates the region’s renewable energy use Platte River Power Authority joined an organized energy market in 2023 and will join another in 2026. Read more about the how these efforts benefit the communities of Estes Park, Fort Collins, Longmont, and Loveland.

Deputy city manager Samma Fox Fox has been leading the day-to-day operations of the city since June 19, when the Louisville City Council held an emergency meeting to launch the investigation into Durbin, the reason for which has not been specified.

The separation agreement, which is retroactively effective as of July 1, allows Durbin to collect 30 days of salary and the cost of three months of COBRA benefits.

The agreement will be effective when Durbin signs it and a federally mandated seven-day revocation period ends.