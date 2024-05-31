CommonSpirit’s new regional prez played ‘key’ role in AdventHealth split

Longmont United Hospital now operates under the CommonSpirit umbrella. Courtesy Centura Health

CENTENNIAL — CommonSpirit Health, a large Catholic health-care group that operates Longmont United Hospital, has elevated Andrew Gaasch to the role of Mountain Region president.

In that role, which he assumed this month from ex-regional president Peter Banko, Gaasch, who has worked for CommonSpirit for 22 years, “will lead the 20 hospitals, 260 clinics, and 16,000 employees who serve our communities in Colorado, Kansas and Utah,” the company said in a news release.

In his past role as CommonSpirit’s chief financial officer, Gaasch oversaw “key aspects of the disaffiliation with AdventHealth,” according to the release.

CommonSpirit and AdventHealth, which owns Avista Adventist Hospital in Louisville, operated jointly as Centura Health for 27 prior to a corporate divorce last year.

“Both organizations had come to a place where we both have the scale and systems in place,” to not need the other, AdventHealth’s Rocky Mountain regional president and CEO Brett Spenst said last year.