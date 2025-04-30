Ryan Welch named Butterfly Pavilion CEO as facility seeks to expand

WESTMINSTER — The Butterfly Pavilion in Westminster recently hired Ryan Welch as its CEO, a role where the facility said he will “continue to expand its global conservation efforts, engage broader and more diverse audiences, and continue executing against its goal to establish a new facility serving as the global hub for invertebrate research, conservation and education.”

Welch was most recently the interim president and CEO at Morris Animal Foundation, and previously worked for Rocky Mountain Public Media.

“Ryan brings a powerful combination of visionary, mission-driven leadership, deep commitment to conservation, and passion for public engagement, with specific expertise in capital campaigns, facility development, and building strong, collaborative teams through exceptional people management skills,” Butterfly Pavilion board vice chairman Mark Corbett said in a prepared statement. “As we celebrate Butterfly Pavilion’s 30th anniversary and look toward the next 30 years, Ryan is the ideal leader to guide us into the future.”

Welch, who will start in May, takes over leadership of the Butterfly Pavilion from interim CEO Nathalie Brochu.

“I’m honored to join Butterfly Pavilion at this transformational moment,” Welch said. “Invertebrates make up 97% of all animal species on the planet and are the foundation of life on Earth, and yet they are too often overlooked,” Welch said in a statement. “I’m inspired by Butterfly Pavilion’s unique mission to change that through science, education, and awe-inspiring experiences that connect people to the smallest, yet most essential, creatures on our planet.”

