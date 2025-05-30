Boulder to expand cattle grazing to curb wildfire risk

BOULDER — The City of Boulder will expand targeted, strategic cattle grazing to open-space areas near north Boulder neighborhoods in June as part of a strategy aimed at broader wildfire-risk reduction and resilience efforts.

For 11 years, grazing on Shanahan Ridge in south Boulder has proved to be a cost-effective method for reducing invasive weeds that can contribute to grassfire risks.

Members of the city’s Open Space and Mountain Parks Department work with local ranchers who lease open-space agricultural land to conduct cattle grazing.

The department will implement cattle grazing on city-managed land near Wonderland Lake in mid-June. Grazing is expected to last up to two weeks. Additional grazing is planned near the Dakota Ridge/North Briar neighborhoods in October and will also occur for about two weeks. Grazing aims to reduce grass height and thatch fuel loads to minimize wildfire risks.

The city announced in April that grazing on five pastures south of the National Center for Atmospheric Research would extend until the end of June.

Guided by the Community Wildfire Protection Plan, the pilot grazing project in north Boulder is a collaborative, interdisciplinary effort involving city wildland fire staff, ecologists and agricultural specialists, supported by partnerships with local agricultural operators. The location, timing, and duration of grazing have been planned to maximize wildfire-risk reduction while minimizing impacts to sensitive natural areas.

“This new effort in north Boulder will help expand our work to reduce wildfire risk and strengthen community wildfire resilience,” Paul Dennison, wildland fire senior program manager for the city, said in a prepared statement. “It will complement other city efforts identified in the Community Wildfire Protection Plan, such as open-space mowing, to remove hazardous fuels and reduce wildfire risks on both public and private lands.”

City staff will host a community meeting about the grazing project from 4 to 6 p.m. Tuesday at the Open Space and Mountain Parks Hub, 2520 55th St. Staff members will provide community members with additional information and answer questions about planned work to expand livestock grazing in north Boulder open space.

Planned grazing aligns with the city’s prioritized wildfire risk reduction actions and complements broader efforts in and adjacent to Boulder neighborhoods, such as detailed home assessments and grant funding to help residents implement home hardening measures and manage vegetation on their properties.

Observations and monitoring following the 2022 NCAR Fire indicated that targeted cattle grazing — when combined with rapid emergency response and other mitigation work, including forest thinning — helped slow the fire’s spread and reduce its intensity. Grazing is one of several strategies the city uses to help manage wildfire risk on open space, along with tree thinning, invasive weed removal, prescribed burning and vegetation management in agricultural ditches.

Upcoming grazing near Wonderland Lake will occur west of the Wonderland Lake Trail. The city may close undesignated, unmaintained trails in the area as part of this effort. The city reminds visitors to respect cattle, which will be contained within temporary electric fencing. Visitors should not approach the fences or the cattle, should be mindful of their pets while recreating in the area, and are asked to respect all closure signs.

