Pair indicted in elaborate trading-card, vehicle-theft scheme
Two people have been indicted by a statewide grand jury on multiple counts for allegedly stealing more than $180,000 worth of recreational vehicles, trailers and trading cards following an investigation that included multiple locations in Northern Colorado and the Boulder Valley.
THIS ARTICLE IS FOR SUBSCRIBERS ONLY
Continue reading for less than $3 per week!
Get a month of award-winning local business news, trends and insights
Access award-winning content today!