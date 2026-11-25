BOULDER — City officials in Boulder have offered to increase the amount of funding to $4.3 million that can be provided to support San Lazaro residents’ purchase of their mobile home park at 5505 Valmont Road.

After reviewing the upcoming pipeline of affordable-housing projects in Boulder, the city believes some of the planned projects will need additional time to mature. These new timelines will allow the city to provide an additional $4 million in support to the San Lazaro community instead of the original $1.3 million commitment. Forgiveness of the $5.3 million loan would still be contingent on annexation into the city.

“The City of Boulder has a long history of partnering with and supporting manufactured housing communities, and resident-owned communities are an important part of that work,” city manager Nuria Rivera-Vandermyde said in a prepared statement. “When people own the land beneath their homes, they have a real say in the future of their neighborhood and stability of their community. Boulder’s mobile home parks and manufactured housing communities offer residents more affordable home ownership opportunities. These communities are an essential part of the city’s commitment to maintaining diverse housing options for all people.”

The city also committed to exploring future options to offset some of the cost of annexation. Annexation, which is anticipated to cost between $8 million to $10 million, would provide the community with clean, reliable water and connection to the city’s sewer treatment system.

This week’s offer follows the Sept. 29 approval by the Board of Boulder County Commissioners of a letter of intent for $11.2 million in funding to help San Lazaro residents buy their park after the owner put it up for sale.

Under Colorado law, the residents have the right to purchase the park for the same amount as an offer to buy was made to the existing owner. The $11.2 million is conditional on the residents raising the remaining funds.

The unidentified buyer made a $42.5 million offer for the park in August. The law gives residents 120 days to make a counteroffer of their own, and their deadline is Dec. 3. The residents fear a new owner could raise rents or displace them by redeveloping the property.

“In August, the Boulder County Commissioners expressed our continued desire to work with San Lazaro residents to find ways that Boulder County could support residents’ efforts to purchase their mobile home park,” Commissioner Claire Levy said in a prepared statement. “Over the last month, I have seen people across the community, including my neighbors, dig into their own pockets to support the San Lazaro community and their efforts to buy their park. It is heartening to me that residents of Boulder are so supportive of the San Lazaro residents.”

“There are a lot of considerations when it comes to the use of public funding,” added Commissioner Ashley Stolzmann. “This was not an easy decision to make when the county has multiple competing priorities and our revenue sources remain relatively flat while costs rise. However, affordable housing is a priority for the commissioners and a priority for the Boulder County voters, who overwhelmingly passed the Affordable and Attainable Housing Tax.”

“In San Lazaro, we have an existing community of affordable homes with over 800 residents in one of the most expensive parts of Colorado,” said Commissioner Marta Loachamin. “We hope today’s letter of intent for the $11.2 million requested by San Lazaro residents creates opportunities for other funders to come forward and support San Lazaro residents in buying and owning this mobile home community.”

The county’s Housing Authority could buy the park as well, and county commissioners, acting as that authority’s board, may consider the purchase at a Dec, 17 meeting.

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