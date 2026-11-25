LOVELAND — Visit Loveland is one of three tourism agencies that have been invited to participate in the third year of the Colorado Tourism Office’s Accessible Travel Program, the state and agency announced Tuesday.

The program offers destinations across Colorado the opportunity to join the CTO in advancing Colorado’s commitment to providing welcoming, inclusive and accessible experiences for everyone.

Loveland’s participation in the program will amplify accessible spaces through a partnership with the CTO and Wheel The World. Through the program, Visit Loveland will receive stakeholder engagement support, on-site accessibility assessments, specialized training for hospitality professionals and marketing support to promote Destination Verified accessible sites on Wheel the World’s platform and colorado.com. Accessibly verified businesses also earn a digital badge.

“The Accessible Travel Program is helping Colorado communities remove barriers and welcome more travelers,” CTO director Timothy Wolfe said in a prepared statement. “Through our longstanding partnership with Wheel the World, we’re empowering destinations to create accessible experiences, giving travelers greater confidence to explore Colorado while strengthening local tourism economies.”

Added Casey Stine, Visit Loveland’s tourism sales coordinator, “Visit Loveland is thrilled to be a part of this year’s Accessible Travel Program. This is one of the first steps in making our city more accessible and welcoming for all travelers.

“Accessibility isn’t simply a box to check. It’s an ongoing commitment to our residents and visitors alike,” Stine said. “What we learn through this program will shape how we plan events, support our partners and share information with visitors for years to come. We’re energized by what’s ahead and can’t wait to make Loveland a destination where everyone can gather, explore and connect.”

Wheel The World is a travel platform promoting trust and transparency in the accessible travel market through verified accessibility information and dedicated travel support for travelers with disabilities.

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