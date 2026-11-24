BOULDER — A web landing page has been launched by the Regional Transportation District to assist customers planning trips for the 2027 Sundance Film Festival, which is to take place Jan. 27-31 in Boulder.

The page, rtd-denver.com/sundance, includes service information, route details and trip-planning resources to help attendees, staff, volunteers and Boulder residents navigate increased activity throughout the city.

As transit partner for the festival’s debut in Boulder, RTD will provide enhanced service in defined free fare routes in the Boulder area. In addition, a temporary service route, CHAT, will provide access to Chautauqua Park, a key festival venue.

The page outlines service details and route information in effect for the duration of the festival. Boulder area routes including BOLT, JUMP, SKIP, CHAT and the City of Boulder-provided HOP will operate as defined free fare routes during this period. Meanwhile, regional connections such as SkyRide routes AB and AL and Flatiron Flyer will operate with regular fare and extended hours, with additional vehicles supporting increased ridership. AB and AL connect Denver International Airport to Boulder and Longmont, respectively, and the Flatiron Flyer runs between Boulder and downtown Denver.

The new page also will help customers plan trips using RTD’s NextRide app to find venue locations, trip-planning tools and real-time bus and rail schedules. NextRide also provides information on Park-n-Rides, a dedicated security section to flag safety concerns, and other tips for getting started with public transit. It is available to download on the Apple App Store and Google Play Store.

Winter safety reminders are also available to prepare customers for potentially challenging weather conditions.

Share on Facebook on LinkedIn