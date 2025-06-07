Ball, Can’d Aid to build bikes for Boys and Girls Clubs

BROOMFIELD — Ball Corp. employees, in partnership with Can’d Aid, will meet at the Interlocken East Park in Broomfield, June 19, to build 60 bikes to be donated to the Boys and Girls Clubs of Metro Denver.

The volunteer effort will enable many children to receive their first bicycle.

Can’d Aid and Ball have partnered for a decade. In addition to employee-led volunteer events such as the one on June 19, Can’d Aid and Ball also lead the Crush It Crusade, a program dedicated to helping communities embrace infinitely recyclable aluminum and establish effective recycling programs. Over the last 10 years, the Crush It Crusade has awarded more than 120 grants, collected 1,904 tons of waste and recycled 263 tons of aluminum.

SPONSORED CONTENT

The bike-building effort will take place from 1 to 3 p.m., June 19, at 280 Interlocken Blvd.Can’d Aid is a Longmont-based nonprofit that provides tools for under-resourced communities to lead healthy, active and creative lives.

on Facebook on LinkedIn