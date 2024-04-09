Visit Estes Park hires Visit Loveland director Mackin

Cindy Mackin

ESTES PARK and LOVELAND — Visit Estes Park, the local marketing district for the tourism-dependent town at the gateway to Rocky Mountain National Park, has hired Visit Loveland director Cindy Mackin as its chief strategy officer.

According to the Loveland Reporter-Herald, Mackin will resign her Visit Loveland post after 12 years in that position, but the two visitors bureaus plan to launch collaborative tourism campaigns aimed at boosting visitation to both locations.

Chris Bierdeman, Visit Loveland’s group sales and event manager, will replace Mackin until a permanent replacement is found.