Loveland Habitat for Humanity plans Builder’s Ball fundraiser

LOVELAND — Loveland Habitat for Humanity will host its 8th Annual Builder’s Ball on Saturday, Nov. 9, to raise money to provide safe and affordable housing for families in Loveland.

The fundraiser will take place from 4 to 8 p.m. at Ellis Ranch, 2331 Ellis Ranch Lane and will bring together more than 300 community members, with a barbecue dinner, desserts, a photo booth and auction items donated by individuals and businesses.

Proceeds from the event will support Loveland Habitat for Humanity’s efforts to build affordable homes for families in need.

“This fun event is a way for people to enjoy themselves while making a huge lifelong impact,” Cresta Wold, Loveland Habitat’s accounting manager, said in a written statement. “Each sponsor and guest who attends will be helping to raise funds to build homes with deserving families!” Tickets for the Builder’s Ball are closed, but donations are accepted here. Opportunities to donate items and experiences for silent and live auctions are available for businesses and individuals. Email info@lovelandhabitat.org, or call 970-669-9769.

