Alternatives to Violence, Loveland Police plan ‘Trunk or Treat’ event

LOVELAND — Alternatives to Violence, a nonprofit organization that provides shelter, support, and advocacy for victims of domestic violence, sexual assault, and human trafficking, has partnered with the Loveland Police Department for a “Trunk or Treat” event.

The event will take place on Saturday, Oct. 12, from 10 a.m. to noon in the Loveland Police Department parking lot, located at 810 E. 10th St..

“Attendees should come in costume, bring a bag and expect a morning filled with treats, activities and an important message of safety and support,” according to a press release. Local businesses will be there as “trunkers” from which kids can trick or treat. The Loveland Police Department, Loveland Fire Rescue Authority and Thompson Valley EMS also will have vehicles on site that kids can explore.

“We are so excited to be collaborating with the Loveland Police Department for this event,” Rose Marie Massaro, communication and development manager for Alternatives to Violence, said in a written statement. “Our mission is to create a fun, family-friendly event for kids to kick off the Halloween season, while educating kids about violence prevention. It’s important to share this message at a young age.”

ATV and the Loveland Police Department are hoping that families will use this Trunk-or-Treat event as a lead-in to the Pumpkin Festival happening nearby on the same day in downtown Loveland beginning at noon.

“This is such an exciting and fun time for kids and families and we’re so glad that this year we get to contribute to the festivities,” Hannah Gleditsch, social media specialist for the Loveland Police Department, said in a written statement. “Our Trunk or Treat is a safe alternative or another opportunity for kids to wear their costumes and trick-or-treat. Between this and Loveland Downtown District’s Pumpkin Festival, families will get a full day of fun for free!”

Local organizations participating as trunkers include Artisan You, Cake 4 Kids, COR Defense, Find Your Light, Home Team Insurance, Joy & Justice, Loveland Laser Tag, Loveland Public Library, Macaroni Kid, NoCo Secret Samaritan and United Mailing.

Businesses interested in participating in the Trunk-or-Treat event can email [email protected].