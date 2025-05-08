In-N-Out opening Brighton burger joint Friday

BRIGHTON — In-N-Out, the iconic California-based hamburger chain, will open its newest Colorado outpost Friday in Brighton.

Brianne Lipton, who has worked for In-N-Out for 11 years, will manage the restaurant at 3860 Eagle Blvd., according to a company news release.

“The restaurant will hire associates in the upcoming months with a starting wage of $19.50 per hour. There will be one drive-thru lane, indoor seating for 84 guests, and a covered patio with outdoor seating for 28 guests,” the release said.

BizWest confirmed In-N-Out’s intent to expand to Brighton in 2023 through a Colorado Open Records Act request after reporting in September 2023 that a map of development-review projects on the city’s website indicated that In-N-Out planned to locate at 2008 Prairie Center Parkway, an address that has since been changed to 3860 Eagle Blvd. The restaurant is in the Prairie Center development along Interstate 76.In-N-Out first planted its flag in Colorado in Aurora and Colorado Springs in 2020 and has since expanded along the Front Range. Founded in Baldwin Park, California, in 1948, In-N-Out opened a Loveland location in 2023, with a Brighton restaurant in the works. A Timnath location in the Ladera development and a Longmont In-N-Out near the intersection of Ken Pratt Boulevard and Harvest Moon Drive, near the new Costco Wholesale Corp. (Nasdaq: COST) warehouse store, are also under construction. A Broomfield restaurant is proposed at 5005 W. 120th Ave. in the Broomfield Plaza shopping center.

