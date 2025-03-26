In-N-Out plans Broomfield burger shop

BROOMFIELD — Iconic California hamburger chain In-N-Out appears poised to continue its aggressive expansion in Colorado with a new restaurant in Broomfield.

The Broomfield restaurant is proposed on a nearly 1.6-acre site at 5005 W. 120th Ave. in the Broomfield Plaza shopping center, according to the Broomfield Voice, the city and county government’s development tracking website, which shows that a concept-review application from In-N-Out was submitted in mid-February.

The drive-thru burger joint “would be located in a new 3,887-square-foot building, with an additional 2,000-square-foot outdoor patio area, on the south end of the existing parking lot for the Broomfield Plaza,” according to Broomfield documents.

In-N-Out first planted its flag in Colorado in Aurora and Colorado Springs in 2020 and has since expanded along the Front Range. Founded in Baldwin Park, California, in 1948, In-N-Out opened a Loveland location in 2023, with a Brighton restaurant in the works. A Timnath location in the Ladera development and a Longmont In-N-Out near the intersection of Ken Pratt Boulevard and Harvest Moon Drive, near the new Costco Wholesale Corp. (Nasdaq: COST) warehouse store, are also planned.

In-N-Out’s popularity, combined with its novelty as a relatively new player in the Colorado fast-food scene, has drawn throngs of burger lovers to its existing Centennial State locations, in some cases creating access and traffic headaches in the shopping centers where the restaurants operate.

Broomfield planning staffers, according to city documents, are already contemplating “increased traffic” and “increased congestion and potential conflicts with adjacent drive lanes” at the proposed West 120th Avenue site. Should the project move forward beyond the conceptual review phase of Broomfield’s development-approval process, In-N-Out will be required to submit a traffic study and circulation plan.

“Under this proposal, vehicles would access the site from the south, or west, side of the Broomfield Plaza parking lot,” according to city planning documents. “The subject site will offer 54 parking stalls for guests. With both indoor and outdoor seating, the site will be able to accommodate up to 124 guests. This lot is intended to provide easy and efficient access due to the cross access through the Plaza shopping area. The site is specifically designed with no ‘dead-end’ parking aisles to promote better vehicle circulation onsite.

BizWest reached out to In-N-Out Wednesday morning for additional details about its Broomfield plans, but the company did not immediately respond.

