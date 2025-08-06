Cherry Cricket sets opening date for Broomfield location

BROOMFIELD — The Cherry Cricket has set an opening date for its new Broomfield location, the fourth site for the iconic Denver burger joint.

The Cherry Cricket will open at 1280 E. First Ave. in Broomfield, Aug. 25, a little more than a year after the expansion was first announced and during the restaurant’s 80th anniversary year.

The new Broomfield location takes over the former Old Chicago restaurant site, and features approximately 8,500 square feet of space, a new covered patio and a “Burger Garden” with seating for more than 325 guests. The Cherry Cricket Broomfield will also create approximately 100 new jobs for the community, according to a press release.

SPONSORED CONTENT

“We searched extensively across the Denver metro area for the ideal location for our next Cherry Cricket, and we fell in love with Broomfield’s strong sense of community,” Alex Bunn, chief marketing officer and vice president of growth for parent company Breckenridge-Wynkoop LLC, said in a written statement. “As we celebrate our 80th anniversary and open this new location, we’re thrilled to bring the Cherry Cricket tradition to this vibrant community. This grand opening marks both a milestone for our brand and a fun, fresh start in a space that holds fond memories for so many in Broomfield. We’re also actively hiring and eager to build a great team from the Broomfield area to help us continue our legacy of warm hospitality and fantastic burgers.”

MA Architects and Jordy Construction worked on the new location.

“We are absolutely thrilled to welcome the Cherry Cricket to Broomfield,” Broomfield mayor Guyleen Castriotta said in a written statement. “This beloved Colorado institution has earned its legendary status by focusing on what truly matters — delicious burgers, expertly crafted local brews, and an unwavering commitment to community. And now, right here in the heart of Broomfield, those three B’s: Burgers, Beers, and Broomfield — are coming together in a marvelous way. It’s a great location for connection, celebration, and continued growth in our vibrant community.”

The Broomfield location will serve traditional Cherry Cricket fare, including Cricket Burgers, crispy mac & cheese bites, pork green chili and a rotating list of local beers.

on Facebook on LinkedIn