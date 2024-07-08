The Cherry Cricket bringing burgers to Broomfield

An artist’s rendering of the planned The Cherry Cricket location in Broomfield. Courtesy Breckenridge-Wynkoop.

BROOMFIELD — Denver’s iconic hamburger restaurant The Cherry Cricket is expanding to Broomfield.

The Cherry Cricket, which is operated by restaurant group Breckenridge-Wynkoop LLC and has locations in Littleton and Denver’s Cherry Creek and Ballpark neighborhoods, will take over the former Old Chicago space at 1280 E. First Ave.

The roughly 8,500-square-foot restaurant is expected to be open by early-summer 2025, The Cherry Cricket said in a news release.

“We searched extensively across the Denver metro area for the ideal location for our next Cherry Cricket, and we fell in love with Broomfield’s strong sense of community,” Breckenridge-Wynkoop chief marketing officer Alex Bunn said in the release. “Speaking with residents and those who grew up here, we heard fond memories of gathering with friends and neighbors at the former Old Chicago. We are excited to revive this beloved community spot and bring it back to life.”

MA Architects Inc. and Jordy Construction LLC will lead the effort to transform the former Old Chicago building.

Once finished, The Cherry Cricket will seat about 300 diners and employ about 150 workers.

In addition to The Cherry Cricket, Breckenridge-Wynkoop operates Wynkoop Brewing Co., Ale House and Phantom Canyon Brewing Co.