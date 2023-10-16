Foundation Auto plans Hyundai dealership in Broomfield

BROOMFIELD — Foundation Automotive Corp., a Houston-based chain of car dealerships with a handful of operations in Colorado, is planning a Hyundai sales and service center in Broomfield.

Plans for the dealership, which are expected to be reviewed by the Broomfield City Council this week, call for a 24,000-square-foot building on about 3.5 acres at 4101 Industrial Lane.

The plan is likely to face more scrutiny than other, similarly sized development applications due to the type of use and location within the city.

“This site is subject to the Interchange Influence Area overlay district where automobile uses are listed as prohibited, therefore a variance to the planned unit development plan will be required,” according to a planning memo. “The site is also subject to the US West 36 Corridor Urban Renewal Plan and the proposed use will require approval by the Urban Renewal Authority of a use by special review.”

Should the project clear those hurdles, “the inventory parking (would be built) along the perimeter of the site, with the sales/showroom and service building oriented at the eastern portion of the lot with parking for customers and inventory along Industrial Lane,” planning documents show.

According to a letter to Broomfield planners from the applicant, “The front showroom of the structure will be designed with two story high efficiency glazing that will allow natural daylight to penetrate deep within the structure; limiting the usage of artificial lighting. The southern exposure will also allow for substantial heat gain during the winter when the sun is lower in the sky, and the showroom is equipped with deep overhangs to help block the solar gain in the summer when the sun is higher in the southern sky.”Foundation has Boulder Valley dealerships in Westminster and Boulder.