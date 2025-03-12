Old Chicago closes Loveland restaurant

LOVELAND — The Old Chicago Pizza & Taproom location in Loveland’s Centerra Marketplace closed abruptly this week.

Employees and regulars of the chain pizza joint took to social media to lament the surprising closure, and noted seeing crews on site beginning to remove signage from the Hahns Peak Drive building.

Reached at a call center Wednesday, an employee with Old Chicago parent company SPB Hospitality LLC confirmed that the Loveland OC location is “permanently closed.”

SPONSORED CONTENT

A number of Northern Colorado and Boulder Valley Old Chicago restaurants have shuttered over the past decade or so, including in Boulder, Greeley, Fort Collins and Longmont. Houston-based SPB Hospitality acquired Old Chicago, a concept originally founded in Boulder by legendary local restaurateur Frank Day, in 2020 after the chain’s previous parent company CraftWorks Holdings LLC filed for bankruptcy.

on Facebook on LinkedIn