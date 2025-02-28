Del Taco suddenly shutters Colorado restaurants

Del Taco patrons were met with a surprise late this week when they pulled up to locations throughout Colorado and were met with locked doors and signs saying the restaurants were closed.

The California-based fast-food chain abruptly shuttered all but one of its 19 Centennial State locations, according to media reports. The Grand Junction location, which is owned by a different franchise operator than the other 18 Colorado Del Tacos, remains open.

In the Boulder Valley and Northern Colorado, Del Taco, which did not immediately respond to requests for comment Friday, has restaurants in Greeley and Firestone.

A BizWest reporter went to the Greeley restaurant on Friday morning, which had several signs posted on the windows that were dated Feb. 27 and said that “this location is closed until further notice.”

In response to social media posts about the closures, Del Taco’s official X account said, “At this time, our Denver and Colorado Springs franchise locations are temporarily closed. We will re-open these locations as soon as possible and will share updates as they become available. Thank you for your patience and support.”

Signs on the Greeley Del Taco location’s windows indicate that “this location is closed until further notice.” Christopher Wood/BizWest

