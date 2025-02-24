Smokin’ Dave’s now open in in downtown Greeley

GREELEY — Smokin’ Dave’s BBQ has finally opened on the Ninth Street Plaza in downtown Greeley, and business so far has been good, its manager reports.

Located at 819 Ninth St., it is the fifth location in the Smokin’ Dave’s chain behind Denver, Longmont, Lyons and Estes Park.

The restaurant has been open since Feb. 18, and manager Samantha Casaus said the feedback from patrons has been plenty.

“I think that everyone from around here has shown us great support, we’ve been busy, every day, we’ve had a waitlist, and the bar has been packed, and we’ve had a great response,” Casaus said.

She said many patrons have mentioned traveling to Estes Park to eat at Smokin’ Dave’s, and this will be a good option, especially in the winter.

While it is the only downtown barbecue restaurant, it’s one of only three barbecue restaurants in Greeley as a whole.

“We’re so delighted. This is great, we have just heard nothing but fantastic reviews,” said Bianca Fisher, executive director of the Downtown Development Authority

“What I’m incredibly excited about, it brings a nice diversity to the restaurant offerings downtown,” Fisher said. “It’s a nice mix to our restaurant scene, and it’s been really well received by the community.”

The building operated as the Armadillo Restaurant for 17 years, followed by Stuft Burger Bar, then Lonesome Buck Brewing Co. The Centennial Public House was the restaurant space’s most recent iteration, closing in 2024 after a little more than a year in operation.

The owners of Smokin’ Dave’s BBQ bought the building for $1.5 million in July 2024.

While much of the initial business occurred over the past weekend, with a waitlist daily since last Thursday, in addition to a full bar, Casaus said they are hoping to bring in the lunch crowd downtown as well. She said food comes out very timely, and can easily accommodate downtown lunch patrons in their limited time frames.

‘We’re waiting to see what the beginning of the week looks like,” she said. The restaurant has 32 employees.

Casaus previously worked at Highland MeadowsGolf Course in Windsor, and Outback Restaurant and Pub at Boomerang Golf Course, before moving to Dave’s in January.

Smokin’ Dave’s will be open 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. Monday-Thursday and Sundays, and from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. on Fridays and Saturdays.

“The whole staff has worked really hard and we’re excited to hold up Dave’s reputation in Greeley,” Casaus said.

