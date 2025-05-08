 May 8, 2025

Edgewise boosted 1Q balance sheet with stock sale

Edgewise Therapeutics Inc., a Boulder-based muscle disease biopharmaceutical company, ended the first quarter of 2025 with a proforma balance of $624.4 million, thanks in part to a $200 million stock sale in April.

