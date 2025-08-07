Edgewise maintains strong cash balance in Q2

BOULDER — Edgewise Therapeutics Inc., (Nasdaq: EWTX), a Boulder-based muscle-disease biopharmaceutical company, maintained a strong cash balance in the second quarter as it proceeds with trials for treatment of Duchenne and Becker muscular dystrophy.

The company reported cash, cash equivalents and marketable securities of $594 million as of June 30.

Edgewise is in the pre-revenue stage, reporting a net loss of $36.1 million, or 34 cents per share, in the second quarter, down from a net loss of $40.8 million, or 43 cents per share, in the same period a year ago.

SPONSORED CONTENT

“In the first half of 2025, we reached key milestones that bring us closer to delivering on our mission,” Kevin Koch, president and CEO of Edgewise, said ina written statement. “With strong funding in place, we’re advancing our skeletal and cardiac muscle programs and building the commercial infrastructure with precision and purpose to support a potential U.S. launch of sevasemten in Becker. We’re also actively exploring Phase 3 trial designs in HCM and Duchenne, while continuing to advance our pipeline through bold, innovative R&D.”

Research-and-development expenses totaled $33.6 million in Q2, compared with $36.8 million a year ago.

on Facebook on LinkedIn