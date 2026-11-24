BROOMFIELD — Three Rackets, a 34,000-square-foot indoor facility for pickleball, squash and padel, will open in Broomfield on Dec. 7.

“Located at 830 Hoyt St. #150, the 34,000-square-foot club brings three racket sports together under one roof, with five padel courts, five pickleball courts and three squash courts,” the facility said in a news release.

Three Rackets was founded by brothers and former professional squash players Mark and Chris Fuller, along with their partner Chris Douglass.

“Bringing padel, pickleball and squash together under one roof allows us to introduce more people to racket sports while creating new ways for experienced players to challenge themselves,” Mark Fuller said in the release.. “We’ve put a lot of thought into creating a space that makes it easy to get involved, find your people and keep coming back. We’re excited to officially open our doors and welcome the community to Three Rackets.”

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