Boulder County launches program to repair, rehab mobile homes

BOULDER — Boulder County is using $400,000 in federal funds to launch a pilot program to repair and rehabilitate mobile homes at the Columbine Mobile Home Park and Orchard Grove Mobile Home Park in Boulder.

“The intent of the pilot program is to support individual households and better understand the repair needs of local mobile home communities, which have been historically underserved,” according to a county news release.

Funding for the pilot project comes from Boulder County’s American Rescue Plan Act allocation.

“The work will include a variety of physical improvements, such as adding insulation, weatherproofing, and generally bringing things up to code,” the county said.

The intent is to eventually expand the Mobile Home Communities Program countywide using a total of $7 million from funds from ARPA and the Community Development Block Grant Disaster Recovery program.

“We started with Columbine and Orchard Grove, because those are two communities where we’ve identified the greatest need,” Francisco Padilla, manager of the Boulder County Mobile Home Communities Program, said in the release. “These parks are home to some of our lowest income residents and have units that are in need of extensive repairs.”