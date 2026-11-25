BOULDER — Cogent Biosciences Inc. (Nasdaq: COGT), a commercial-stage biotechnology company focused on developing therapies for genetically defined diseases, has won approval by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration for EKITNA, or bezuclastinib, a kinase inhibitor for the treatment of adult patients with advanced gastrointestinal stromal tumors who have received prior treatment with imatinib.

EKITNA is the first treatment approved in this setting in more than 20 years, the company, which is based at 4840 Pearl East Circle in Boulder as well as in Waltham, Massachusetts, said Tuesday.

“Today’s FDA approval of EKITNA marks an enormous milestone for people living with GIST and a historic milestone for Cogent,” Andrew Robbins, Cogent’s president and CEO, said in a prepared statement. “After seeing the incredible results of the PEAK trial, we were confident this day would come, and we are excited that it is finally here.

“On behalf of all Cogent employees, we are extremely proud to launch EKITNA, which brings new hope to GIST patients searching for better treatment options.”

The approval is based on data from the global, randomized Phase 3 PEAK trial evaluating EKITNA in combination with sunitinib vs. sunitinib monotherapy in patients with imatinib-resistant or intolerant GIST. As of the cutoff date, Sept. 30, 2025, the EKITNA combination demonstrated a statistically significant clinical benefit on the primary endpoint of PFS, reducing risk of disease progression or death compared with the current standard of care by 50%.

“With today’s FDA approval of bezuclastinib in combination with sunitinib, we have a new standard-of-care treatment following imatinib for patients with GIST,” Dr. Andrew Wagner, senior physician at the Center for Sarcoma and Bone Oncology at Dana-Farber Cancer Institute and associate professor of medicine at Harvard Medical School, said in a Cogent news release. “This approval represents a major step forward for the GIST community and reflects the tireless progress made in improving the lives of people living with this disease.”

Added Sara Rothschild, executive director of the Life Raft Group, “This approval is an incredibly meaningful milestone for the GIST community that has waited many years hoping, advocating, and helping advance the research for a new treatment option. On behalf of GIST patients, we share our excitement for the life-extending benefits that EKITNA will offer our community.”

To ensure that every GIST patient who can benefit from EKITNA is able to receive it, regardless of economic status, Cogent is launching the Cogent Connect Patient Support Program to help healthcare professionals and patients navigate access barriers.

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