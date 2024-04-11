Draft wildfire protection plan on webinar agenda
BOULDER — Boulder officials will take questions about a draft Community Wildfire Protection Plan during a public webinar scheduled to begin at 5:30 p.m. April 25.
According to the Boulder Daily Camera, the plan identifies wildfire risks in areas where undeveloped lands meet the places where people live and work in Boulder. The final draft is expected to be approved in June.
