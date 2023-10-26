Ginger Pig opens Boulder location

BOULDER – The Ginger Pig, which was born as a food truck in Boulder in 2016 and then opened a brick-and-mortar location in 2020 at 4262 Lowell Blvd. in Denver, has returned to its hometown, opening Tuesday at 1203 13th St. on the Hill in Boulder.

According to Westword, the restaurant, which was one of nine given “Bib Gourmand” ratings this year in Colorado’s first Michelin Guide, has adorned its new location with a mural by local artist Kamla Presswalla that depicts the original food truck, complete with a window where people can place walk-up orders.