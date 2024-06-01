Nonprofit Spotlight: TinkerMill

TinkerMill is a volunteer-driven organization and is the largest makerspace in Colorado, with more than 700 contributing members. Courtesy TinkerMill.

Editor’s note: Each month, Social Venture Partners Boulder County produces a Nonprofit Spotlight to highlight the work of nonprofits in Boulder County.

LONGMONT — Established in 2013 and located in Longmont, TinkerMill is a volunteer-driven organization and is the largest makerspace in Colorado, with more than 700 contributing members.

As a community space, they are powerful advocates for entrepreneurial spirit, science, technology, engineering, art and math. TinkerMill also serves as an incubator for small businesses and offers a variety of workshops, classes, and opportunities to create, teach and learn.

Serving as TinkerMill’s executive director for two years, Erin Hoard said, “I am passionate about community and relationship building. I enjoy sharing TinkerMill with the world and letting the community know this resource is here for them.”

In 2023, TinkerMill expanded its workshops to more schools and students in the St. Vrain Valley School District. “Last year, we partnered with seven schools, bringing kids from all over the county to learn 3D printing, stained glass, welding and more,” Hoard said. “We made an impact with hundreds of kids, exposing them to technologies that wouldn’t have been available at their schools. I feel very proud of how we’ve expanded our community and have made it inclusive to everyone.”

Additionally, TinkerMill is excited to launch new monthly astronomy events in downtown Longmont. “We are starting our TinkerMill Astronomy on the Sidewalk on Fifth and Main streets in downtown Longmont. We will have a variety of telescopes set up for members to enjoy the wonders of urban astronomy,” Hoard said.

For more information about upcoming dates for Astronomy on the Sidewalk visit TinkerMill’s website.

As far as their greatest needs and how the community can get involved, Hoard said, “We are looking to raise funds to cover the cost of classes so that more members of our community can participate while also being able to pay our instructors. We welcome the community to our facilities tour offered every Sunday at 2 pm. You can become a member on our website. Lastly, donations are accepted directly on our website.”

TinkerMill offers a variety of maker shops, including blacksmithing, electronics, flameworking, machine shop, metalcraft, jewelry and lapidary, pottery, 3-D printing, stained glass, textiles, welding and a woodshop. To watch a live video feed of TinkerMill in action, participate in classes, become a member, or donate visit: tinkermill.org

Christian Castaneda is program coordinator for Social Venture Partners Boulder County.