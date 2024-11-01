Nonprofit Spotlight: myWealthBeing

Ricardo Cabrera leads myWealthBeing, a nonprofit organization focused on offering education, resources and free personalized guidance to empower individuals and families to build wealth and improve their financial well-being. Courtesy myWealthBeing.

Editor’s note: Each month, Social Venture Partners Boulder County produces a Nonprofit Spotlight to highlight the work of nonprofits in Boulder County.

BOULDER — Committed to enhancing financial literacy within the community, myWealthBeing is a nonprofit organization focused on offering education, resources and free personalized guidance to empower individuals and families to build wealth and improve their financial well-being.

“The idea was born out of a need for practical financial education and personalized support for individuals, not just generic financial products,” Executive Director Ricardo Cabrera said. “Our mission is to provide educational tools and strategies that empower individuals to build wealth, paired with one-on-one coaching to guide clients along the way. Our vision is to help people gain control over their financial futures and retire comfortably by offering the kind of personalized guidance I wish I had received.”

Cabrera is frequently out in the Boulder County community delivering a number of myWealthBeing’s financial literacy programs to nonprofit partners, businesses and Latino Chamber events.

“We currently have three different programming opportunities including Reaching Your Goals, The Circle of Wealth and One-on-One Coaching. We are also looking to the future and considering the launching of a tax services course and workshop in 2025, along with a potential estate planning course,” Cabrera said.

Reaching Your Goals : A one-hour presentation that breaks down essential financial vocabulary and concepts like budgeting, credit scores, debt management, and wealth-building strategies.

: A one-hour presentation that breaks down essential financial vocabulary and concepts like budgeting, credit scores, debt management, and wealth-building strategies. The Circle of Wealth : A series of workshops covering ten topics. Participants engage in hands-on exercises to create personalized financial plans, from business planning and budgeting to retirement projections. People leave with actionable tools.

: A series of workshops covering ten topics. Participants engage in hands-on exercises to create personalized financial plans, from business planning and budgeting to retirement projections. People leave with actionable tools. One-on-One Consultation and Coaching: Offering individualized sessions to help participants focus on their unique financial goals.

Founded just three years ago, myWealthBeing has seen consistent growth since its inception. Cabrera reflected on the progress: “We’re very proud of our growth, especially in this third year. We’ve started to expand our reach, and we’re seeing an increasing number of participants who truly engage with our programs and find value in the tools we provide. Our relationships with participants are strong, and we take pride in helping them stay on track toward their financial goals.”

In regard to recent challenges, Cabrera said, “Our biggest challenge is funding. We have a volunteer board, and we really need to secure funds that would allow us to hire a full-time employee. Right now, it’s about balancing the growth of our programs with the need for resources to sustain that growth.”

Cabrera and myWealthBeing are actively inviting more community members to engage with the organization. “We encourage community members to get involved by becoming certified trainers,” he said. “We’re looking for people with lived financial experience who can help others in their journey, and we especially need both English and Spanish-speaking trainers. For anyone interested, they can schedule a consultation with me or reach out through our website. Another way to engage is by participating in our programs, to develop your own personal finance tools and strategies. It’s a great way to take control of your financial future.”

myWealthBeing is planning for an upcoming fundraiser, as well as developing additional community partnerships. “We’re planning a fundraiser in October or November, so definitely keep an eye out for that,” Cabrera said. “We’re also participating in Hispanic Heritage Month, and we have presentations lined up with organizations like Sister Carmen, OUR Center, Habitat for Humanity, Colorado Statewide Coalition, Wild Plum, and the Boulder Valley Family Partnership Program. These groups will receive our one-hour financial literacy presentation, which is an exciting opportunity to reach more people.”

Through a passion for financial education and personalized coaching, Cabrera and myWealthBeing are making a tangible impact in Boulder County. Whether you’re looking to volunteer, participate or donate, there are many ways to support this growing organization. To learn more visit: mywealthbeing.org

Christian Castaneda is program coordinator for Social Venture Partners Boulder County. Katie MacDonald is development & communications manager for Social Venture Partners Boulder County.

