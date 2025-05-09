Gloom inside and out for health care panel
Outside the offices of Elevations Credit Union in downtown Fort Collins, Tuesday morning was gloomy and wet. Inside, it wasn’t much less dismal as health care executives at a BizWest CEO Roundtable bemoaned a landscape of rising costs, lowering reimbursements, governmental roadblocks, professional burnout — and even workplace violence.
THIS ARTICLE IS FOR SUBSCRIBERS ONLY
Continue reading for less than $3 per week!
Get a month of award-winning local business news, trends and insights
Access award-winning content today!