Health Care & Insurance  May 9, 2025

Gloom inside and out for health care panel

Attending Tuesday’s BizWest CEO Roundtable on challenges facing the health care industry are, from left: Evan Hyatt, Pathways Hospice; Alan Qualls, Banner Health Northern Colorado; Crystal Goodman, Northern Colorado Medical Society; Wayne Fraleigh, Orthopaedic & Spine Center of the Rockies, Marilyn Schock, UCHealth Greeley Hospital; Dr. Jeff Donner; Elite Stem Cell Institute; Scott Kenyon, Women’s Clinic of Northern Colorado; Jeff Christinson, Summit Pathology; Christina Salas, Northern Colorado Long-Term Acute Hospital; Kelly Kozeliski, Plante Moran; Cyndi Dodds, SummitStone Health Partners; Christopher Otto, Plante Moran; Kendra Johnson, Flood and Peterson Insurance; and Paul Watkins, Elevations Credit Union. Attending but not pictured is Kevin Unger, UCHealth Northern Colorado. Christopher Wood/BizWest
By

Outside the offices of Elevations Credit Union in downtown Fort Collins, Tuesday morning was gloomy and wet. Inside, it wasn’t much less dismal as health care executives at a BizWest CEO Roundtable bemoaned a landscape of rising costs, lowering reimbursements, governmental roadblocks, professional burnout  — and even workplace violence.

With BizWest since 2012 and in Colorado since 1979, Dallas worked at the Longmont Times-Call, Colorado Springs Gazette, Denver Post and Public News Service. A Missouri native and Mizzou School of Journalism grad, Dallas started as a sports writer and outdoor columnist at the St. Charles (Mo.) Banner-News, then went to the St. Louis Post-Dispatch before fleeing the heat and humidity for the Rockies. He especially loves covering our mountain communities.
