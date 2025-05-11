Recovery Cafe selects contractor for new Longmont home

LONGMONT — Recovery Café Longmont, a healing center for people in recovery from trauma, mental health challenges, addiction and homelessness. has selected Built Construction as the contractor for its new permanent home at 801Main St.

The project will transform a former thrift store into a recovery space that will host community meals, peer-support circles and resource-navigation services, as well as other forms of recovery support. Services are offered free to members. The space will include a commercial kitchen and barista station to provide job-readiness training for members.

The Recovery Café Longmont Board of Directors and leadership team chose Built for its “strong commitment to community-minded development and extensive experience with adaptive reuse projects,” according to a press release.

“We at RCL are thrilled to partner with Built Construction in the creation of a new home for the Café,” Jennifer Jepsen, executive director of Recovery Café Longmont, said in a written statement. “In collaboration with Lightwell Architecture, we look forward to transforming the space at 801 Main into a wonderful gift for our community as a hub for folks in recovery across Longmont and beyond.”

Lightwell Architecture has been working alongside the Café to design the space.

“We are grateful to be involved in such an impactful project for our community,” Katherine Willis, principal at Lightwell Architecture, said in a written statement. “We, like Recovery Café, believe in ‘a commitment to excellence and beauty,’ and that those in recovery deserve, above most, the psychological benefits of beauty in architecture and the built environment that we inhabit.”

Brandon White, owner of Built Construction, said the project is “a unique opportunity to create a space that truly gives back to the community. With extensive experience in adaptive reuse and restaurant projects, we’re honored to help build something that will have a meaningful impact in Longmont. We’re also grateful to collaborate with Recovery Café Longmont and Lightwell on such an impactful endeavor.”

