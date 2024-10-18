Nonprofit Spotlight: Harvest of All First Nations

Harvest for All First Nations works to reclaim Indigenous practices and to help reconnect communities with the land. Courtesy Harvest for All First Nations.

Editor’s note: Each month, Social Venture Partners Boulder County produces a Nonprofit Spotlight to highlight the work of nonprofits in Boulder County.

BOULDER — Since its inception in 2021, Harvest of All First Nations, a Boulder County-based organization, has worked tirelessly to reclaim Indigenous practices and to help reconnect communities with the land.

Harvest of All First Nations’s mission is focused on Indigenous-led reparations, rematriation and Earth-based decolonization for the benefit of BIPOC+ communities for cultural education and health equity. HAFN is a grassroots community-based organization guided by the council of leaders creating change in BIPOC+ and underserved communities in Denver and Boulder, along the Front Range and beyond.

“The idea for our organization was born out of the conversations between three close friends,” Executive Director Andrea Yoloteotl Nawage said. “The COVID-19 pandemic underscored the urgent need for these traditional care methods and the importance of community-driven support systems. Our organization, Harvest of All First Nations, was officially registered as a nonprofit three years ago, in 2021. However, our community efforts go back much further, especially in working with Indigenous and BIPOC (Black, Indigenous, and People of Color) communities.”

Yoloteotl Nawage graduated from Naropa University with a degree in Environmental Justice Studies and a minor in Peace Studies and Food Justice. She has always been passionate about defending life — whether human or nonhuman. Her background is rooted in Human and Social services, but her core passion lies in environmental justice.

“To me, protecting the land is deeply connected to working with people. If we don’t connect with each other, we can’t connect with the earth, which is our source of sustenance and culture,” she said.

Harvest of All First Nations offers community programs focused on cultural education, environmental justice, food justice, women’s health care and more.

“This year, we’ve focused on building connections with the land through gardening,” Yoloteotl Nawage said. “The Corn Festival remains one of our flagship events, but we are growing our educational workshops in local schools. We aim to address food security and help youth reconnect with how fruits and vegetables grow, reminding them of their roots—both culturally and agriculturally. We also offer an ancestral womb and post-partum program to address women’s health.”

Regarding current challenges for the organization, she said, “Like many small nonprofits, our capacity is currently limited by funding. We have big ideas, but they take resources and time to implement. Our team is small, and while our community is supportive, we face challenges in scaling our efforts as quickly as we would like.”

One way to help Harvest of All First Nations continue to grow and tackle these challenges is to get involved.

“There are plenty of ways for the community to get involved! Looking forward, we hope to expand The Corn Festival into a two-day event next year, providing even more opportunities for the community to engage with our work,” she said. “We’re always looking for volunteers, and for those who want to support us financially, Giving Tuesday is a great opportunity to contribute to our mission. Whether it’s through donations, volunteering at our events, or even attending and spreading the word about our programs, every bit of support helps us grow.”

Harvest of All First Nations is more than just an organization — it’s a movement to reconnect people with their roots, their culture, and the land. Through events like the Corn Festival and their ancestral care programs, they continue to build a community that celebrates tradition while looking forward to a sustainable future. For more information or to get involved visit: hafnco.org

Christian Castaneda is program coordinator for Social Venture Partners Boulder County. Katie MacDonald is development & communications manager for Social Venture Partners Boulder County.

