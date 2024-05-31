UCHealth unveils transformed Poudre Valley Hospital

UCHealth has completed a remodel of Poudre Valley Hospital. Courtesy UCHealth

FORT COLLINS — UCHealth on Friday unveiled a remodeled Poudre Valley Hospital. The remodel brings an end to a three-year project within the hospital that is expected to elevate patient experience, optimize operational efficiency and expand services to the community, according to a news release.

“These much-needed changes have lifted the facility to match that excellent level of patient care,” Kevin Unger, president and CEO of the hospital, said in the release.

Originally built in 1925, the hospital has been renovated and expanded many times. The latest project touched many of the areas that have not been previously updated. It includes a heart and vascular care center offering advanced diagnostics and treatment; a remodeled lobby, complete with comfy chairs and a fireplace; new gift shop and coffee shop, and a medication space; completely revamped surgical, gastroenterology, pulmonary, birth center, women’s care, and pediatric units; a new entrances on Robertson Street off Lemay Avenue; and a new fire alarm system.

SPONSORED CONTENT Prioritizing mental health in hospice care Prioritizing mental health support alongside physical comfort, Pathways hospice care aims to enhance the quality of life for patients and their families during one of life's most challenging transitions.

A second phase of the remodel will focus on improving access to behavioral health care in the community. It includes a dedicated inpatient behavioral health unit for patients in crisis, a new lab where electroconvulsive therapy and other innovative treatments will be available for patients with treatment-resistant depression, and a new outpatient behavioral health center that will be housed in the Westbridge building across the street, the release stated.