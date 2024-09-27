Fort Collins doctor to lead national group

Dr. Jen Brull

FORT COLLINS — Dr. Jen Brull, a family physician from Fort Collins, this week assumed the role of president of the American Academy of Family Physicians, which represents 130,000 family physicians, residents, and medical students nationwide.

Brull practiced family medicine in rural Plainville, Kansas, for more than 20 years until November 2022, when she moved to Fort Collins. She now serves as vice president for clinical engagement for Aledade, a company based in Bethesda, Maryland, that partners with independent primary-care physicians to help them succeed in value-based care.

“Family medicine is the north star of our health-care system, and the AAFP is the compass that guides family physicians as we care for our communities,” Brull said in a prepared statement. “I am deeply honored to lead an organization so focused on helping today’s family physicians and mentoring future family doctors as we share our unwavering commitment to providing excellent primary care to our patients and communities.”

A member of Phoenix-based AAFP since 1995, Brull has served the academy as chair of the Commission on Membership and Member Services and convener of the Working Group on Rural Health. She has served during AAFP’s Congress of Delegates on the Reference Committees on Organization and Finance, and as the New Physician Constituency delegate to the AAFP Congress of Delegates.

Brull served two years as a Health Information Technology Fellow for the Office of the National Coordinator and was recognized as a Hypertension Control Challenge Champion by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention in 2014. She was named as a Top 25 Innovator by Modern Healthcare in 2019 and is a physician leader in performance improvement and change management.

She earned her medical degree from the University of Kansas School of Medicine in Kansas City, Kansas. She completed her residency program at the Family Medicine Residency Program of Topeka, where she served as chief resident.