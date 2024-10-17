Mental Health collaborative opens Fort Collins office

FORT COLLINS — Mindful Therapy Group of Colorado P.C., a national collaborative of mental health clinicians, will open soon in Fort Collins.

The office at 3711 JFK Parkway, Suite 310, will open on Oct. 21. This is Mindful’s second Colorado office. The 3,700-square-foot space features eight provider offices, a dedicated workroom and a conference room.

The company opened a location in Denver in May. With this model, most of those seeking mental health can be scheduled within just 48 hours, according to a news release.

“At Mindful, our mission is to provide accessible therapy and medication management to those who need it. We don’t want you to struggle to get an appointment; we can match you with a provider today,” Derek Crain, cofounder and CEO of Mindful Therapy Group, said in the news release.

Mindful’s clinicians provide medication management and therapy for individuals, couples, families, and children across a wide range of specialties, including anxiety, depression, trauma, relationship issues, behavioral disorders and more. Most local and national insurance providers are accepted, the release stated.

Through its model, Mindful helps clinicians build their practices with business support and professional guidance, the release stated.Individuals seeking therapy can learn more and schedule an appointment now for telehealth by visiting mindfultherapygroup.com. Clinicians interested in joining Mindful’s network can visit mindfulsupportservices.com/Provider-opportunities.

