Fraleigh named CEO at Orthopaedic & Spine Center of the Rockies

Wayne Fraleigh

FORT COLLINS — Wayne Fraleigh, with clinical training and more than 23 years of leadership responsibilities, has been named CEO at Orthopaedic & Spine Center of the Rockies.

He recently served as chief operating officer for Bon Secours Mercy Health in Greenville, South Carolina, overseeing more than 450 primary-care and multispecialty physicians and providers in 65 ambulatory locations. He also was vice president of the orthopedics and neuroscience service lines at Bon Secours Mercy Health-Cincinnati and chief operating officer for ambulatory services at Memorial Hermann Health System in Houston.

“We are excited to welcome Wayne to our team,” Rocci Trumper, board president and orthopedic surgeon, said in a prepared statement. “His vision and expertise are perfectly aligned with OCR’s goals, and he will play a pivotal role in our continued success.”

Fraleigh is an expert in developing physician models, medical group operations and service-line strategies, and executing growth initiatives. According to an OCR news release, Fraleigh enjoys developing strong leaders, aligning stakeholders, and driving key metrics. His divisions have consistently experienced significant growth and improvements in volume, market share, customer experience, care coordination and profit margins.

Fraleigh holds a Doctor of Physical Therapy degree from Northern Arizona University and a master’s in business administration from the University of Arizona. He also is an orthopedic certified specialist and fellow of the American College of Healthcare Executives.

With six medical campuses in Fort Collins and Loveland, Orthopaedic & Spine Center of the Rockies includes more than 90 providers, including more than 45 physicians specialized in the medicine of motion.