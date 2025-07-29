Colorado Cattlemen’s Association names new president

LAKEWOOD — Rancher Curt Russell is the new president of the Colorado Cattlemen’s Association.

Russell stepped into the new role at the industry group’s 2025 convention in June in Steamboat Springs. He lives with his wife Susan near Sugar City, where they run their family owned and operated registered Simmental seedstock business.

Russell said in a press statement that he anticipates challenges for the Colorado beef industry in the coming year but is excited for opportunities to advance the industry’s legacy as well.

“The strength of our association comes from our powerful, engaged membership and affiliates” Russell said. “I am confident that the collective voices and efforts of our industry will affect positive change, and I look forward to working alongside you, building upon our proud past to create an exciting and enduring future for the Colorado Cattlemen’s Association and the industry we love.”

Russell has a bachelor’s degree in animal sciences and industry from Kansas State University and has been involved in agriculture industry jobs throughout his career, including feedlot management, agriculture commodity marketing, sales and balancing livestock nutritional ratios. He and his wife also owned and operated a feed store, a custom mill, a semi-truck fleet and an artificial intelligence business for nearly 20 years, the press statement said.

The Colorado Cattlemen’s Association is an advocate for Colorado beef production.

