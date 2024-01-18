Colorado Farm Show returns next week in Greeley

Courtesy Colorado Farm Show

GREELEY – The 60th annual Colorado Farm Show will return to Greeley next week, with approximately 300 exhibitors and seminars featuring more than 60 industry experts covering a wide range of agricultural topics.

The farm show, the largest agricultural trade show in the state and one of the largest in the West, will be held next Tuesday through Thursday at Island Grove Regional Park, 501 N. 14th Ave.

The event, which annually draws 25,000 to 30,000 attendees, began in 1964 with about 30 exhibitors. Attendees get to see the latest agricultural equipment to hit the field and more than 100,000 square feet of exhibits, as well as having opportunities for networking.

In addition to farmers, ranchers, supporting businesses and other industry professionals, the general public is also invited to attend the event. Admission is free, while the $5 parking goes to scholarships for students pursuing college degrees in ag-related fields. To date, the Colorado Farm Show has awarded $370,000 in scholarships.

A full schedule of the 2024 show, along with other information about the event, is available at www.coloradofarmshow.com.