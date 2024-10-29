LaSalle farmer elected secretary for corn council board

CENTENNIAL — Farmer Alan Eckhardt of LaSalle has been elected secretary of the Colorado Corn Promotion Council, the organization announced Tuesday.

The Colorado Corn Promotion Council is a statewide board that consists of seven directors. Its members are appointed by the Colorado Commissioner of Agriculture from nominations submitted by corn producers.

The council was established more than 30 years ago to manage a one-penny-per-bushel assessment collected by first handlers of sales of corn in the state; that assessment promotes utilization of grain corn and advances the use of the most innovative technology. The council also manages demand-building programs and research projects on behalf of the Colorado grain corn industry.

Research and market-development projects and programs include a “Look for the Blue Hose” marketing promotion featuring ethanol, and robust soil health partnerships with corn-producing states. The council engages local communities in ways that showcase the long-term environmental services and economic impact delivered by Colorado corn producers to communities across the state and around the world.

Matt Mulch of Burlington and Jessica Brophy of Yuma were re-elected for second terms as president and vice president/treasurer, respectively.

“I am always honored to represent the corn producers of Colorado and hope to use this opportunity to see the passage of a long-term farm bill,” Mulch said in a prepared statement. “I hope to continue to use the checkoff to invest in new and novel uses for corn and continue to promote trade of corn in all forms.”

State agriculture commissioner Kate Greenberg recently appointed Derek White Heckman of McClave to the board. Other members include Stratton Kraft of Fort Morgan and Kyle May of Stratton.

