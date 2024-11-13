Lakeview Farms to acquire Noosa Yoghurt

BELLVUE & CINCINNATI— Lakeview Farms, an Ohio-based company with a growing portfolio in fresh foods, announced it will acquire the Noosa Yoghurt LLC brand from Campbell Soup Company.

Noosa manufactures and markets the Australian-style yogurt products out of its Bellvue manufacturing facility. The transaction includes all Noosa Yoghurt trademarks, its Bellvue facility and roughly 240 employees, according to a news release.

“We are excited to welcome the Noosa Yoghurt brand and team to the Lakeview Farms family,” Tom Davis, Lakeview Farms CEO, said in the release. “Noosa fits perfectly into our portfolio of premium refrigerated food brands and offers Lakeview a unique opportunity to step into the high-growth yogurt category. Noosa also brings us a team with deep talent and expertise and a state-of-the-art manufacturing facility. We look forward to Noosa joining us as we continue building our business through commitment to innovation, quality products, and world-class manufacturing and distribution.”

The transaction is anticipated to close in the first quarter of 2025, the release stated.For more information, go to www.lakeviewfarms.com.

