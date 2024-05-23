Grass Fed Foods names new president

Kevin Pallaoro, president of Grass Fed Foods.

LOVELAND — Grass Fed Foods LLC, a grass-fed beef platform based in Loveland, has named Kevin Pallaoro as its new president.

Pallaoro, who previously served as chief financial officer, will now oversee Teton Waters Ranch LLC and SunFed Ranch brands.

“Grass Fed Foods is dedicated to providing healthy, nutritious foods made with clean ingredients, ensuring that everyone has access to food that supports a healthy lifestyle. The company is unwavering in its commitment to grass-fed products and in supporting the hardworking families who desire them,” the company said in a press statement.

SPONSORED CONTENT Commercial Solar is a big investment, but not an overwhelming one Solar offers a significant economic benefit for commercial property owners while also positively impacting the environment and offering a path to compliance for new municipal requirements like Energize Denver. A local, experienced solar installer will help you navigate the complexities of commercial solar to achieve financial success for your project.

“Our dedication to quality and nutrition is evident in every product we offer,” Pallaoro said in the statement. “Grass Fed Foods is a leader in the industry, ready for substantial growth and product expansion while maintaining our high standards.”

In line with its growth strategy, the company has expanded its SunFed Ranch domestic and imported organic ground beef lines. It also expanded availability of its Teton Taste Buds line of hot dogs, burgers, meatballs and corn dogs that combine grass-fed beef with vegetables in kid-friendly formats.