Government & Politics  July 29, 2025

Greeley Deserves Better coy about parts of Cascadia polling

A map on a website built by the City of Greeley outlines its vision for the city’s western edge, including the Cascadia and Catalyst projects. Source: SpeakUpGreeley.com/catalyst.
A citizens group that has just over a week to collect enough petition signatures to put a question on the Nov. 4 municipal ballot that could derail the city’s approval of a complex $1.1 billion financing plan for a project in west Greeley has released part of the details of polling it announced in June, but has not acknowledged repeated requests to reveal the wording of the questions and information given to the voters it contacted.

